How Long Does The Milwaukee M18 Dual Battery Blower Last?

Milwaukee has plenty of tools that help make Spring cleaning a breeze, many of which are featured in the M18 tool line. The all-electric tools prioritize compatibility over everything, offering customers over 200 tools powered by Milwaukee's M18 batteries. While there are plenty of options, the M18 Dual Battery Blower is undoubtedly one that stands out. Not only is it a product that will help you whip your yard back into shape, but with two batteries powering it, surely that means you'll get the most battery life possible, right?

As the name suggests, the M18 Dual Battery Blower requires two 18-volt (V) M18 batteries. Each battery has 12 Amp-hours (Ah), which means it can provide 12 amps of electricity for one hour, but that doesn't necessarily mean the M18 Dual Battery Blower can run for one hour straight. The blower has a variable speed trigger, giving the user more control over the tool's output. If you're running at full throttle, you'll use more power for a shorter time; conversely, slower speeds use less energy.

So, how long does the M18 Dual Battery Blower Last? It's hard to account for the variables, but you'll generally get 15 to 20 minutes at full power. In their test and review, Pro Tool Reviews got 15 minutes with 8 Ah batteries and 23 minutes with 12 Ah ones. On medium speeds, the blower ran for nearly two hours, and when they switched the output to 12 Newtons, it ran for about 32 minutes.