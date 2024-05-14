Does Fisker Build Its EV Cars In America?

The story of upstart electronic automobile maker Fisker sounds primed for Hollywood. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker, a legendary automobile designer who made his name crafting high-end vehicles for Aston Martin and BMW. As an EV maker, Fisker has been widely praised for its steadfast dedication to producing fully electronic eco-friendly automobiles made from sustainable, responsibly sourced materials and fueled, in part, by a solar panel built into the roof.

Noble ambitions aside, the company has struggled to make its green dream a reality, regularly missing production deadlines and failing to meet delivery windows for its first vehicle, the make-or-break Fisker Ocean. Perhaps more problematic is that production models of the Ocean have been met with less than enthusiastic reviews from some very reputable automobile publications, including Road & Track, which recommended readers buy pretty much any other car. Nonetheless, the Ocean did win the coveted Red Dot design award in 2023 for Best Electric Vehicle.

Reviews aside, Fisker is still riding a solid wave of goodwill as one of the few American automakers solely dedicated to manufacturing eco-friendly electronic vehicles. Yes, Fisker is very much an American automaker and is currently headquartered in sunny Anaheim, California. It seems, however, that Fisker cars are manufactured a long way from the company's home base. In fact, Fisker automobiles are not even manufactured in the United States, with the company reportedly building their custom electronic vehicles in Europe.