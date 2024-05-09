Apple Axes iPad Pro "Crush" Advert After Huge Creator Backlash

Apple unveiled its new iPad Pros this week, but after a misguided advertisement sparked a controversy which threatens to overshadow the new tablets, Apple has made an uncharacteristic about-face. The ad spot, "Crush," depicts a giant pile of artistic instruments, tools, and ephemera being crushed by a hydraulic press, which then lifts back up to reveal the new iPad. The spot was meant to convey the fact that the new iPad Pro is Apple's thinnest product ever, but most viewers simply felt like Apple was attacking the very concept of creativity as they watched things like a piano, paint cans, and camera lenses get crushed by a giant machine.

Apple reversed course today, axing the ad entirely and issuing an unexpected apology after a massive online backlash and dozens of op-eds from major publications railed against the advertisement. In a statement to marketing trade Ad Age, Apple's VP of marketing communications, Tor Myhren, said, "Creativity is in our DNA at Apple, and it's incredibly important to us to design products that empower creatives all over the world. Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we're sorry."

Apologies from Apple are exceedingly rare, which only demonstrates just how furious people were with the misguided ad. In an era where AI threatens to erode creative professions, and tech feels more omnipresent than ever, it's easy to see how an ad like "Crush" was a tone-deaf way to promote the new iPad Pro, which seems like a great product on paper. It's a strange misstep from a company famed for its pristine advertisements, and however thin the iPad is, it seems the public's patience for tech shenanigans is even thinner.