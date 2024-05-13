How To Charge Your Apple Watch Using Your iPhone
As useful as the Apple Watch can be while going about one's daily routine, there's no denying that it can be a bit of a nuisance having to ensure that yet another device has its battery charged up and ready to go for extended outings. Many owners have no doubt experienced the headache of an Apple Watch running out of power when they lack access to any sort of traditional outlet or power source to give it some juice. However, some may be surprised to learn about one particular hidden feature of the Apple Watch that works to mitigate this situation.
Interestingly enough, it's actually possible to charge an Apple Watch using an iPhone — provided that a user has both a compatible charging cable and a supported iPhone model with enough charge at the ready. Here's what we know about how to charge the Apple Watch through an iPhone and which specific phone models and components are capable of carrying out the process.
Which iPhone models can charge your Apple Watch?
While it's possible for an iPhone to charge an Apple Watch, only a few select models are currently able to do so. Specifically, the feature was a new addition to the iPhone 15 line of models. As such, only the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are currently capable of charging an Apple Watch.
This external charging functionality for the iPhone 15 line stems from these models being the first iPhones to utilize a USB-C charging port, rather than Apple's proprietary Lightning port. While the iPhone 15's USB-C isn't as fast as it could be, it does have support for USB power delivery, which lets it charge compatible small devices like the Apple Watch or the AirPods charging case. Moreover, USB-C is expected to be the standard charging port for new iPhone models going forward, suggesting that this feature will be available on subsequent phones past the iPhone 15 line.
Seeing as only iPhones with a USB-C charging port can charge an Apple Watch, users will also need a certain compatible type of charging cable. Specifically, the Apple Watch Magnetic Fast Charging USB-C Cable is the premiere option. Third-party charging cables may also work, provided that they have a USB-C connector on one side and an Apple Watch magnetic charging disc on the other.
How to charge your Apple Watch with a compatible iPhone
Once you have ensured that you have an iPhone that is capable of charging your Apple Watch, along with a charging cable that is compatible with both devices, the actual charging process is quite simple. Here's how to do it:
- Make sure that your iPhone is powered on and has enough battery charge left to properly charge your Apple Watch.
- Plug the USB-C connector end on the Apple Watch Magnetic Fast Charging USB-C Cable (or a compatible alternative charging cable) into the iPhone's USB-C charging port.
- Place your Apple Watch on the disc end of the charging cable, as you would normally place it while charging.
- Check to make sure that the charging animation with a green lightning bolt icon displays on the Apple Watch's screen.
- Your iPhone is now charging your Apple Watch. The Apple Watch will continue to charge indefinitely for as long as the two devices are connected by the charging cable.
Some users may wonder if iPhones are capable of charging Apple Watches simply by placing the watch on the back of the phone, seeing as both devices are capable of wireless charging via the iPhone and some of its accessories' MagSafe technology. Unfortunately, this process is not currently supported for existing iPhone and Apple Watch models.