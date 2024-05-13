What To Know Before Buying And Selling On The Swappa App

If you're looking to buy used tech on a budget, you might turn to popular marketplaces like eBay, Craigslist, or Facebook Marketplace. But with a lack of safety measures in place, it can be hard to put your trust in second-hand marketplaces.

Swappa is an online marketplace for buying and selling used tech and accessories at affordable prices. Founded in 2010 by mobile developer Ben Edwards, the company quickly became a hit for bargain-hunters, totaling over $100,000,000 in seller proceeds in 2021 alone. While Swappa originally sold only mobile devices, it has now expanded into a place to sell second-hand air pods, laptops, wearables, and even sneakers.

With its competitive pricing and shipping costs included in the selling price, there's a lot to offer for tech fans on a budget. But like Facebook Marketplace, there's a lot to know before you start buying and selling tech. Let's explore what you need to know before using Swappa, and whether it can be trusted.