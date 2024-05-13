What To Know Before Buying And Selling On The Swappa App
If you're looking to buy used tech on a budget, you might turn to popular marketplaces like eBay, Craigslist, or Facebook Marketplace. But with a lack of safety measures in place, it can be hard to put your trust in second-hand marketplaces.
Swappa is an online marketplace for buying and selling used tech and accessories at affordable prices. Founded in 2010 by mobile developer Ben Edwards, the company quickly became a hit for bargain-hunters, totaling over $100,000,000 in seller proceeds in 2021 alone. While Swappa originally sold only mobile devices, it has now expanded into a place to sell second-hand air pods, laptops, wearables, and even sneakers.
With its competitive pricing and shipping costs included in the selling price, there's a lot to offer for tech fans on a budget. But like Facebook Marketplace, there's a lot to know before you start buying and selling tech. Let's explore what you need to know before using Swappa, and whether it can be trusted.
Swappa offers lower fees than its competition
One of the reasons Swappa attracts a large number of customers is its transparent fees. Unlike its competition, Swappa splits its fees between both buyers and sellers, making it less harsh for sellers. To demonstrate, eBay charges sellers a 12.55% final value fee for electronics and laptops, whereas Swappa charges buyers and sellers 3% each, minus any PayPal fees (typically 3.49%). The sum of all fees comes to 9.49% for both parties, making Swappa the most affordable option overall that's sensible to sellers.
To help keep its users safe, Swappa uses PayPal exclusively for transactions. PayPal is recognized as one of the safest ways to pay online thanks to its advanced encryption technology. You can also get covered by PayPal's Seller Protection in case things go wrong.
As with other marketplaces, there is no monthly fee or one-time charge to use Swappa, but you will require a PayPal account if you don't already have one. When a buyer makes a purchase, they must pay immediately, and you'll get a PayPal notification indicating their purchase. This prevents issues with unpaid items that can sometimes occur on platforms like eBay.
Swappa has an item approval process
To prevent faulty tech from lurking on its marketplace, Swappa uses an item approval process to ensure all listings are legit. Rather than AI, Swappa uses people to review product listings before they go live, so you can be more confident when making a purchase.
If you're a seller, there are some important checks Swappa enforces as part of its review process:
- A verification photo (tips can be found on Swappa's Blog)
- Serial number checks, plus IMEI and ESN checks
- A review of the seller's history
In addition to the above, you'll need to check the item you want to sell fits Swappa's selling criteria. Unlike other marketplaces, which tend to be more lenient towards damages, your item must be in pretty good shape if you want to get it approved. So, if you have a device with cracked glass or that's not fully functioning, you can forget it. For buyers, though, you can rest assured that Swappa is a trusted marketplace to buy tech that's in good shape.
Swappa has anti-fraud systems in place
User safety is a core aspect of Swappa's company ethos. One of the things Swappa enforces to keep its users safe is an anti-fraud system. In addition to its item review process, Swappa claims it regularly reviews marketplace activity with the use of "advanced fraud detection algorithms" to keep scammers away.
Swappa's safety is backed up by its positive customer reviews. The company boasts a rating of 4.8 stars on Trustpilot, determined from over 28,000 reviews. As Trustpilot is committed to fighting fake reviews (through several enforcements), you don't need to worry about spotting fake customer reviews online. Many customers comment on the helpful customer service (largely thanks to Swappa's 24/7/365 support team) and are overall satisfied with shipping times. A large majority of users are also pleased with the performance of used tech they've purchased—something that isn't always guaranteed with second-hand tech marketplaces.
With its anti-fraud measures, secure payments, and host of positive customer reviews, you can rely on Swappa as a marketplace to buy used tech. Its person-backed item approval process ensures you get what you're paying for, and with competitively-priced fees, you can buy tech on the cheap.