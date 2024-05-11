Champion 4000W Vs. Ryobi 4000W Inverter Generators: What's The Difference?

As more people adopt the RV travel lifestyle, finding a campsite that offers electrical hookups becomes increasingly difficult. This leads to exciting opportunities to take conversion vans, schoolies, motorhomes, travel trailers, and fifth-wheel campers off the grid to enjoy dry camping without any hookups. While nearly any RV can sustain basic functions for a few days with stock electrical systems, most will require some form of auxiliary electrical input when remaining off-grid for extended periods or for watching television, enjoying air conditioning, and making microwave popcorn.

Employing a quality generator is the easiest and cheapest way to supply the electrical power needed to enjoy all of your RV systems while off-grid. In addition, a generator can supply power to your home for basic needs such as refrigerators, lights, fans, and televisions in the event of a power outage.

One significant drawback to powering your electrical needs with a generator is the noise and smell associated with the gasoline-powered engines that operate them. However, modern, inverter-style generators such as 4,000-watt versions from Champion and Ryobi produce decibel levels in the range of a normal conversation when measured at distances of around 25 feet.