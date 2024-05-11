All About The Ford GT90 Concept Coupe

Ford isn't exactly a company known for ostentatiousness and speed. They have had a few winners, though. From the 1964 GT40 to the 2005 GT, Ford has shown the world that they can take it to the Europeans on the racetrack and the streets. Between those two models was an often forgotten middle child that was more attention-grabbing than both of them combined, the Ford GT90 Concept Coupe.

In the early 90s, American car manufacturers were still recovering from the 'malaise era' caused by the 1973 oil crisis which made cars produced stateside slow, ugly, and boring. While the times had changed, the design philosophy and mentality of many American car manufacturers were still stuck in that era, including Ford.

That didn't sit right with Ford's then Vice President of Design, Jack Telnack, who decided that Ford needed a dose of theatrics to get the passion flowing again. So, he enlisted Tom Scott and a team of top automotive designers to pen the most ludicrous mid-engined sports car that they could, based loosely on Ford's 1966 Le Mans-winning car, the legendary GT40.

Built on the chassis of a chopped Jaguar XJ220, skinned in an angular carbon fiber body, and featuring a Frankenstein quad-turbo V12 engine, the Ford GT90 Concept Coupe was the centerpiece of the 1995 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Despite remaining a one-off concept car, the GT90 helped Ford repair their reputation with car enthusiasts around the world.