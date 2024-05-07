Where To Find Affordable Versions Of Taylor Swift's Pearl Phone Case

If you're a Taylor Swift fan looking to track down her phone case, you're in luck. The exact phone case is the Flaunt Pink Mother of Pearl, and you'll know it's the real deal once you see her selfie used in the site's marketing. Although Flaunt isn't known as a major smartphone case brand, it's still a perfectly fine seller where you can pick up the case for $46. However, it's not going to be the best iPhone 15 Pro Max case you can buy, so the price tag might be tough to swallow.

Luckily, there are a few alternatives out there. While they aren't exactly the same, you can find several cases close enough to fool all but the avid Swiftie. Do note, however, that you might need to spend some time looking for a site that offers a pearl case in your exact phone model. While Flaunt offers the case for iPhone devices ranging from the 11 up to the 15 Pro Max, many of the more affordable options lack the same range of offerings. Regardless, here is where you can find affordable versions Of Taylor Swift's pearl phone case.