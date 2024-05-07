Where To Find Affordable Versions Of Taylor Swift's Pearl Phone Case
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're a Taylor Swift fan looking to track down her phone case, you're in luck. The exact phone case is the Flaunt Pink Mother of Pearl, and you'll know it's the real deal once you see her selfie used in the site's marketing. Although Flaunt isn't known as a major smartphone case brand, it's still a perfectly fine seller where you can pick up the case for $46. However, it's not going to be the best iPhone 15 Pro Max case you can buy, so the price tag might be tough to swallow.
Luckily, there are a few alternatives out there. While they aren't exactly the same, you can find several cases close enough to fool all but the avid Swiftie. Do note, however, that you might need to spend some time looking for a site that offers a pearl case in your exact phone model. While Flaunt offers the case for iPhone devices ranging from the 11 up to the 15 Pro Max, many of the more affordable options lack the same range of offerings. Regardless, here is where you can find affordable versions Of Taylor Swift's pearl phone case.
Where to find a cheap Taylor Swift pearl phone case
Searching through Amazon is an easy way to find a cheap alternative to just about anything, and phone cases are no exception. This KERZZIL case for example, has a similar color scheme, and you can pick it up for $12.99. The downside is that it's only for the iPhone 14 line, so you'll need to find something else if that's not the iPhone you have. Fortunately, there are plenty of alternative cases for iPhones 12, 13, or lower.
The Cocomii case is another good choice available for $11.99. Although it's only compatible with the iPhone 12 line, you should be able to find something that fits your phone if you type in some variation of "pearl square case" in the search bar, plus your specific phone. Cocomii, for example, also offers some other off-white pearl versions for an iPhone 7 or iPhone 8.
Where to find Taylor Swift's phone case for Android
Taylor Swift is using an iPhone in the "Fortnight" music video she teased on her YouTube channel, but you can find something similar for an Android as well. Flaunt also offers an Android version of what Swift has, and you can spend $46 for the Samsung Galaxy version and call it a day. Or, if that's too expensive, you can shop around for some alternatives, but you'll find those aren't as plentiful as they are for iPhones. Places like Amazon and Redbubble have quite a few to pick from, but it's difficult to find an exact match for the color scheme like you can with an iPhone.
Many of the versions you find on Redbubble cost more than $20, and at that point, you might be better off picking up the actual case. The big issue with Android is, it's also difficult to track down specific cases if you don't have something from a bigger, mainstream brand like Google or Samsung. Finding this design for a OnePlus phone is a difficult task, for example. As it stands, iPhone owners have an easier time finding an affordable pearl phone case, but Android users have some options available if they're willing to spend a bit more time tracking one down.