What Are Makey Makey Apps & What Devices Can You Run Them On?

There are plenty of interactive Arduino projects for beginners, but for the last decade, Makey Makey has been a favorite among kids, parents, and educators alike. Created by MIT alums Jay Silver and Eric Rosenbaum, this game-changing device turns everyday objects into workable keyboards, acting as a great introduction to Arduino systems for kids. Users can connect the provided alligator clips to any electricity-conducting object — from other people and pets to PlayDoh and fruit — and connect that to a circuit board attached to their computer via USB. From there, the closed circuit from the connected item can command your computer the same way your mouse or keyboard can once you touch it.

Since hitting it big on Kickstarter, Makey Makey has continued advancing with new products such as the portable Makey Makey GO and the Code-a-Key Backpack, which combines the Makey Makey with a BBC micro:bit. With the release of the Craft + Code Booster Kit and the Get Up + Go Booster Kit in 2021, the company introduced a new line of plug-and-play apps.

Some of these apps include the Buzzer app, which allows users to create their own gameshow buzzer; the Make-a-Sketch app, which lets users create simple sketches; and the Makey Makey Soccer app, which lets two players kick a ball into each other's goals. The team even gave a fresh coat of paint to some of its older games, such as the Piano app, which now allows for a wider range of instrument choices, piano keys, octaves, and more.