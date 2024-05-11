What Is The NSF Engines Program? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Scientific progress never takes a break. The scholars, inventors, and engineers of our world are always on the lookout for the next innovative breakthrough, both in the interest of bettering society and just for the fun of discovery. There's always room for improvement; take, for instance, the engines of our cars. Combustion engines have been around since the 1800s, but engineers have never stopped building newer and better versions for the auto industry in the hopes of improving efficiency, affordability, and, more recently, reducing emissions.

Of course, the difficulty with progress is that you still need to pay the bills to keep the lights on while you're revolutionizing the world. If you don't have an immediately viable prototype, a traditional company may find it hard to invest in what could be years-long research. Luckily, there is a powerful body that wants to improve not just engines but all mechanical devices practically and conceptually, and it's willing to open its coffers for anyone who proves themselves dedicated and worthy. That body is the NSF Engines Program, an arm of the United States National Science Foundation, which doles out awards and funding to the innovators of the country.