Can Raspberry Pi 5 Run Ubuntu?

The Raspberry Pi 5 boasts some impressive specifications over previous models, yet it continues to offer low pricing for DIY enthusiasts. The Raspberry Pi 5 features a Broadcom quad-core CPU clocked at 2.4GHz as well as a hefty 8GB of RAM. Given its improved specs, many may wonder whether the Raspberry Pi 5 is capable of running Ubuntu—one of the most popular Linux distros for beginners.

Raspberry Pi's officially supported operating system, Raspberry Pi OS, shares many similarities with Ubuntu. This is because both operating systems are based on Debian—a Linux distribution that calls itself "the universal operating system". But although both Raspberry Pi OS and Ubuntu are based on the same Linux distribution, Raspberry Pi OS is the best model for compatibility, as it was designed to power Raspberry Pi computers.

Due to its weaker compatibility, you expect a more complex installation process for Ubuntu machines. Despite this, many people still prefer Ubuntu for its Windows-like design and sleek UI.