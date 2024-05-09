Here's How Fast A T-38 Jet Can Go After Its Afterburner Is Initiated

How does the military prepare pilots for the extreme rigors of flying a cutting-edge fighter jet? Since 1959, the U.S. Air Force has relied on the capable performance of the T-38 Talon as a trainer aircraft, helping hone inexperienced aviators with high altitudes and supersonic flight. According to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, there are around 562 T-38s in active service within both the U.S. Air Force training program and NASA. However, after 65 years, the USAF has begun transitioning toward a new training aircraft that will eventually replace the T-38 altogether.

It's not just the U.S. that uses this supersonic jet; several of America's allies still actively fly the T-38, incorporating several upgrades over the decades to keep up with advancing technology. With many years in use, an aircraft must offer impressive capabilities to sustain such a lengthy service life, and the T-38 is no exception. So, what sort of performance can the Northrup Grumman T-38 Talon achieve?

This jet can go from sea level to around 30,000 feet in 60 seconds, can reach an altitude ceiling greater than 55,000 feet, and can take off from short runways measuring only 2,300 feet. The T-38 has a top speed of Mach 1.3 and utilizing afterburners can climb at speeds around Mach .92.