How The US Army Uses Tech To Feed U-2 Spy Plane Pilots

There is a saying attributed to Napoleon Bonaparte which says, "an army marches on its stomach." In contemporary society, so do pilots, and those who fly the U-2 Spy Plane require a unique method to do so. The very nature of what the U-2 is — a high-flying, stealthy spy plane — often requires long missions between six and 12 hours. The pilots that fly these craft are, according to former U-2 pilot Lt. Col. Charles P. Wilson, "a very tough breed."

These pilots must be tough as flying the U-2 is difficult for even the best. They don pressured space suits to prevent the gasses in their body from boiling and bursting at high altitudes. The pilot then must fly the glider-like craft with its massive 105-foot wingspan up to a maximum altitude of 70,000 feet, while trying to balance its narrow stall to maximum speed window. Then once getting into position, the pilot has to constantly monitor the craft, while executing the mission and maintaining control. Somewhere along the way, you have to eat, but U-2 pilots cannot just swing by a drive-through. Thankfully a system has been developed and been in place for years that keeps them well-fed.