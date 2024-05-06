5 Useful Sites If You Want To Build A Custom Mechanical Keyboard
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Building a custom mechanical keyboard has been a hot topic in recent years. Whether you're looking at changing your mechanical keyboard switches, the keycaps on a prebuilt mechanical keyboard, or looking to build a custom mechanical keyboard, there are loads of sites where you can purchase parts and accessories. On top of the numerous storefronts, crowdfunding-style group buys are another, sometimes cheaper, way to purchase.
Before jumping into a purchase, it might be worth reading Alexander 'Alexotos' Medeot's authoritative build guides or at least figuring out what keyboard size and layout you prefer. There are several sizes available, from full-sized all the way down to the unconventional 40% layout. One way to decide what size is most suitable is to identify which keys you regularly use over a regular day, while also taking into account your need for portability and desk's space limitations.
If you're building a custom mechanical keyboard from scratch, you'll need a keyboard case, a plate, a PCB, stabilizers, switches, keycaps, and a cable. Tools required include a screwdriver set, brushes, tweezers, keycap/switch pullers, and, depending on the PCB, a soldering iron kit. That said, if you're building your first keyboard and have little to no soldering experience, it's recommended to go with a hot-swappable PCB. Optional parts and accessories include desk mats, lubricants, custom cables, and wrist rests. Here are the best places to shop.
Kinetic Labs
Kinetic Labs (recommended by Alexotos) is a U.S-based site that lists switches, keycaps, keyboards, lubricants, desk mats, and accessories like brushes, cables, case foam, keycap pullers, screwdrivers, silicone feet, stabilizers, storage, switch films, and switch pullers. Like several of the sites on this list, the company lets you customize the keyboards it offers, choosing parts like the cable, case color, keycaps, and switches, apart from bundling accessories like cables and tools.
The company claims it ships most orders within 24 to 48 hours of purchase. As for its return policy, Kinetic Labs says it accepts returns of "unused items" within 14 days of the receipt of the order. It subtracts the cost of shipping and a stocking fee. In case of defective items, the company will offer a free replacement or full refund. Notably, Kinetic Labs says it doesn't accept returns for orders placed from outside the U.S., or on items that were on sale/clearance, but asks these buyers to contact customer support. The company doesn't detail any warranty policies.
KBDFans
KBDFans (recommended by Tom's Hardware and Alexotos) is a China-based site that sells cases, keyboards, keycaps, PCBs, plates, and switches. It also offers accessories such as cables, desk mats, display stands, storage, switch testers, tape mod customizations, and wrist rests. KBDFans also runs group buys, which is a type of crowdfunding similar to Kickstarter, where you can pay upfront for keyboards and parts, before they are created and shipped. Compared to in-stock items, group buy items usually take much longer to fulfill, but can often be cheaper than buying the product as a single purchase.
The company's return and exchange policy notes requests will be accepted within seven days of delivery, but the product must be unused and in original condition and packaging. Discounted/sale items will not be returnable. KBDFans says it doesn't accept returns on the grounds of dissatisfaction, but offers a free repairing service if the customer pays for round-trip shipping costs. As for warranty, the company offers a one-year warranty for PCBs, with some exceptions. Switches and stabilizers that are used or lubed will be exempt from warranty.
Mode Designs
Mode Designs aka Mode (another recommended by Alexotos) is a U.S.-based website. It has numerous mechanical keyboard parts and accessories on offer, apart from customizable prebuilt keyboards. Parts include daughterboards, MX-compatible keycaps (including artisan keycaps), PCBs, plates, switches, and stabilizers. Accessories include carrying cases, desk mats, foam kits, and lubricants. The company also offers spare parts for its prebuilt keyboards. Apart from all this, Mode Designs also has what it calls "special projects," which are described as "limited editions and collaborations that allow" the company to explore concepts that may not be feasible for "mass production."
The site's return policy states that returns and refunds are only possible in the "event of a manufacturing defect or other extenuating circumstances." Mode Designs says the buyer will bear the cost of return shipping, and refunds will only be made after the product is inspected. Mode Design also states that it will apply a 3% fee on order cancellations, including partial cancellations.
NovelKeys
NovelKeys (recommended by Tom's Hardware) is a U.S.-based website that sells configurable prebuilt mechanical keyboards, as well as accessories and parts. Configuration options include case color, layout options, and type of PCB (such as soldered or hot swappable). Accessories sold by NovelKeys include brushes, desk mats, inserts, lubricants, mouse pads, storage, switch films, switch openers, and wrist rests. Mechanical keyboard parts include keycaps, printed circuit boards, stabilizers, and switches.
The company's return policy states that returns will be accepted within 14 days of the item's receipt, and that the item must be unused and in original packaging. Buyers will be responsible for return shipping. NovelKeys notes that items that were sold on clearance sales, as well as b-stock items, will not be eligible for returns. At the time of writing, the site offers free shipping in the U.S. and Canada for items worth above $99. The company does ship internationally as well, but some items are only available in the U.S. and Canada.
RNDKBD
RNDKBD is a Canada-based mechanical keyboard company that keyboard kits, parts, and accessories. Parts sold by RNDKBD include cases, plates, plate mounts, printed circuit boards, sockets, springs, stabilizers, and switches (including broken-in switches). Accessories include 3D printing filaments, display stands, keyboard sleeves, keycap/switch pullers, knobs, lubricants, screws, switch openers, and tools. Keyboard kits are available in two categories — 3D-printed and aluminum. Customization options for kits include case color, type of PCB (hot swap or soldered), and type of plate. The site also runs group buys, a crowdfunding method for manufacturing.
The site states that returns will be "granted on a case-by-case basis" per RNDKBD's discretion. If there is no issue with the product, the buyer will bear the cost of return shipping. In cases of defects, return shipping will be borne by the site. Cancellations will be charged a 3.5% restocking fee. Switches are not eligible for returns, while PCBs are eligible if found to be "faulty before building."
How to go about building a custom mechanical keyboard
While building a custom mechanical keyboard is easier than it's ever been, the process can still be quite daunting, especially if you're building it from scratch. To get started, a good first step is to familiarize yourself with the jargon. Next, you should read build guides — the more, the better. Identifying the most suitable size and layouts is also important. After all, you don't want to spend your hard-earned money on something that doesn't fit your needs. Another extremely essential decision is which type of switches you want to use. There are sites that offer switch sample and tester packs, and often that's a great way to identify which switch is most suitable for you. You can also visit a retailer like Micro Center to test out switches for free.
Apart from the websites we've already listed, which serve as a great starting point in your custom mechanical keyboard building project, there is a vast list of sites that you can also look at, where it's a part replacement or building a keyboard out from scratch. Vendor lists are great for recommendations of good keyboard companies, and good examples are the ones by Alexotos and KBD News. Note that if you can't find exactly what you're looking for on these sites, an option is to look at online retailers and aggregators like Amazon, AliExpress, or Banggood.com. You can also seek advice from custom keyboard communities, including Reddit's r/MechanicalKeyboards.
How these websites were selected
While we endeavor to test every recommendation we make, it isn't feasible to do this for every item or product category. Thus, our recommendation articles can contain advice and information from other reputable sources that are considered authoritative and trustworthy in their own recommendations. For this list, we referred to tech websites like Engadget, PC Mag, and Tom's Hardware, as well as popular custom keyboard YouTubers like BadSeed Tech, HipyoTech, and Alexotos.