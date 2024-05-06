5 Useful Sites If You Want To Build A Custom Mechanical Keyboard

Building a custom mechanical keyboard has been a hot topic in recent years. Whether you're looking at changing your mechanical keyboard switches, the keycaps on a prebuilt mechanical keyboard, or looking to build a custom mechanical keyboard, there are loads of sites where you can purchase parts and accessories. On top of the numerous storefronts, crowdfunding-style group buys are another, sometimes cheaper, way to purchase.

Before jumping into a purchase, it might be worth reading Alexander 'Alexotos' Medeot's authoritative build guides or at least figuring out what keyboard size and layout you prefer. There are several sizes available, from full-sized all the way down to the unconventional 40% layout. One way to decide what size is most suitable is to identify which keys you regularly use over a regular day, while also taking into account your need for portability and desk's space limitations.

If you're building a custom mechanical keyboard from scratch, you'll need a keyboard case, a plate, a PCB, stabilizers, switches, keycaps, and a cable. Tools required include a screwdriver set, brushes, tweezers, keycap/switch pullers, and, depending on the PCB, a soldering iron kit. That said, if you're building your first keyboard and have little to no soldering experience, it's recommended to go with a hot-swappable PCB. Optional parts and accessories include desk mats, lubricants, custom cables, and wrist rests. Here are the best places to shop.