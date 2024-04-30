Elon Musk Clarifies Tesla's Supercharger Plans As Layoffs Hit Charging Team

In the wake of its latest fiscal quarter — which wasn't particularly well received by investors due to slowing sales — Tesla has initiated some major organizational restructuring (as it did in 2022), something that may put its charging infrastructure goals in jeopardy. Multiple reports citing insiders claim that Tesla has disbanded its entire charging team, including leadership. Earlier in April, Drew Baglino, former VP of Powertrain and Energy Engineering, also departed Tesla, in the same time frame that the company initiated a company-wide layoff that affected more than 10% of its workforce.

The loss of its charging team comes at a time when Tesla's charging standard has attracted widespread adoption in the EV industry, that itself following the automaker's decision to make it an open standard in 2022. According to an analysis of data at Politico, Tesla has also pocketed over $17 million in infrastructure grants as part of President Joe Biden's National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) initiative to expand the country's EV charging network. Tesla's latest moves expectedly sent shockwaves through the industry, especially for rival carmakers that have embraced the company's NACS charging standard and pinned their hopes of electrification on the availability of a ready-to-use charger network.