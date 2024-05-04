What Is T-Mobile Internet Lite & How Much Does It Cost?

T-Mobile is a well-established cell phone carrier that some have switched to for its $25 plan, but in 2021 it launched a 5G home internet service, adding more competition to the home internet field. However, not every home is eligible for T-Mobile's 5G Home Internet. In such cases, there's T-Mobile Home Internet Lite.

As long as a T-Mobile customer has access to the un-carrier's 4G LTE or 5G network, they can have access to the Home Internet Lite. There are bucketed data plans that start at 100GB and go as high as 300GB. Unfortunately, despite net neutrality rules coming back, the carrier will still slow down your internet speed as soon as you go over the data cap.

The T-Mobile website has a tool to help potential buyers decide how much data is right for them. While it might seem inaccurate because it separates "web browsing and emails" and "social media" into two different categories, it's going to give a better snapshot of your data usage than it would if it counted them as one category. Thanks to all the videos and pictures that people share on social media, whether you're using an app or a web browser, social media uses more data than checking emails.