What Is T-Mobile's $25 Plan? What To Know Before You Switch

Whether you want to switch carriers or set up your first contract, finding the right phone plan isn't all it's cracked up to be. Getting the newest smartphone is nice, but studying, evaluating, and comparing the major providers feels — more than anything — like homework. And once you select a carrier, there's a seemingly endless list of plans with an equally confusing array of benefits and add-ons.

T-Mobile has plans like Magenta MAX that promise unlimited data with no small print, a plan focusing on the bare necessities with Essentials, and Go5G, which promises phone freedom, with some of their higher-tier plans costing upwards of $100 per month. Then there's Connect by T-Mobile, the company's line of low-cost, no-frills wireless plans. Initially, it launched early during coronavirus for $15 per month before a rebranding in 2022 and adding more options like T-Mobile's $25 plan.

Now, Connect by T-Mobile has prepaid plans for $10, $15, $25, and $35 a month. However, many people will undoubtedly gravitate toward the $25 per month option, as it isn't the cheapest plan but still affordable compared to a lot of other plans out there. Let's look into whether the $25 plan is worth it, what it includes, and whether it would be worth switching to.