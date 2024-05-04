Who Makes Harbor Freight's Demolition Hammer Drills & How Much Do They Cost?

Harbor Freight has a reputation for offering budget-friendly tools without sacrificing quality. Of course, the home improvement retailer offers more power tools than any one person would know what to do with, including demolition tools like hammer drills.

Although Harbor Freight has a good selection of demolition hammer drills for sale, you won't notice a wide variety of brands. Instead, you'll find Hercules and Bauer, two home-grown Harbor Freight exclusive power tool brands. Both are tool brands that many might not realize are owned by Harbor Freight. Bauer offers some of the retailer's least expensive power tools, ranging from saws to leaf blowers and occasionally a demolition hammer. They tend to stand out for their red and black color scheme.

Hercules power tools have a distinguishable blue and black color scheme. They're more of a familiar face regarding demolition hammers drills and make up the bulk of Harbor Freight's stock. Given that information, they're generally more expensive than Bauer, but you can't go wrong with either brand, as Harbor Freight customers highly rate both.