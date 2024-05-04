Who Makes Harbor Freight's Demolition Hammer Drills & How Much Do They Cost?
Harbor Freight has a reputation for offering budget-friendly tools without sacrificing quality. Of course, the home improvement retailer offers more power tools than any one person would know what to do with, including demolition tools like hammer drills.
Although Harbor Freight has a good selection of demolition hammer drills for sale, you won't notice a wide variety of brands. Instead, you'll find Hercules and Bauer, two home-grown Harbor Freight exclusive power tool brands. Both are tool brands that many might not realize are owned by Harbor Freight. Bauer offers some of the retailer's least expensive power tools, ranging from saws to leaf blowers and occasionally a demolition hammer. They tend to stand out for their red and black color scheme.
Hercules power tools have a distinguishable blue and black color scheme. They're more of a familiar face regarding demolition hammers drills and make up the bulk of Harbor Freight's stock. Given that information, they're generally more expensive than Bauer, but you can't go wrong with either brand, as Harbor Freight customers highly rate both.
What's the cost of a demolition hammer drill at Harbor Freight?
Harbor Freight carries only one demolition hammer drill without the Hercules tag: the Bauer 12.5 Amp 23 lb SDS-MAX Type Demolition Hammer. It costs $299.99 and outputs an impact rate of 1900 BPM with 18 ft-lb of impact energy. It also features anti-vibration controls and claims to bust through concrete and mortar, among other materials. It holds an average rating of 4.7 stars, with nearly 400 five-star reviews from Harbor Freight customers.
As for the Hercules products, the Hercules 10 Amp 12 lb SDS-MAX Type Demolition Hammer is the cheapest Harbor Freight offers. It costs $269.99 and comes with similar anti-vibration technology. This demolition hammer, rated at 3800 BPM, can be used on clay, tile, or concrete. However, chisel bits are sold separately. Despite that, Harbor Freight customers give the Hercules 10 Amp Hammer 4.8 out of 5 stars, including over 100 five-star reviews.
If you've got a bigger budget, the Hercules 14.5 Amp 23 lb SDS-MAX Type Demolition Hammer costs $379.99. It has a striking power of 1900 BPM, speed control, and an adjustable handle for comfort. Plus, it comes with a heavy-duty storage case. It has an average rating of 4.6 stars, with almost 100 five-star customer reviews. Last but certainly not least is the Hercules 15 Amp 42 lb Hex Breaker Hammer. This behemoth costs $499.99 and delivers 22 ft-lb of breaking force at 1700 BPM. Bits are sold separately, but Harbor Freight customers still gave it 4.8 stars