How Long Can You Rent A Lawn Mower From Home Depot & What Does It Cost?

Regularly cutting the lawn is essential to maintain your outdoor living space and enhance your home's curb appeal. According to Gitnux.org, lawn companies in the U.S. charge on average between $30 to $80 per mowing session based on yard size. During the grass growing season, some yards require cutting every week, and hiring a professional could be costly. When buying a walk-behind push mower, which is entry-level lawn-cutting equipment, prices start at $219 and go north of $600. Technology advancements have also given rise to some of the best robot lawnmowers you can buy, but prepare for sticker shock.

Fortunately, Home Depot might have the solution for you with rentals. But how does the rental process work, and is it even worth it? Some factors you'll want to consider before opting to rent a mower from Home Depot are the length of the job, the availability of equipment, and your budget. You can choose from push, self-propelled, and large deck self-propelled walk-behind mowers to rent, which vary in price.

You'll spend anywhere from $21 for four hours to $360 for a month on a self-push mower rental. The self-propelled and large deck units will cost even more for each rental period. Those hoping to get behind the wheel of a riding mower through Home Depot's equipment rental service are out of luck. Only the walk-behind models are available for rent.