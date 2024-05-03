How Long Can You Rent A Lawn Mower From Home Depot & What Does It Cost?
Regularly cutting the lawn is essential to maintain your outdoor living space and enhance your home's curb appeal. According to Gitnux.org, lawn companies in the U.S. charge on average between $30 to $80 per mowing session based on yard size. During the grass growing season, some yards require cutting every week, and hiring a professional could be costly. When buying a walk-behind push mower, which is entry-level lawn-cutting equipment, prices start at $219 and go north of $600. Technology advancements have also given rise to some of the best robot lawnmowers you can buy, but prepare for sticker shock.
Fortunately, Home Depot might have the solution for you with rentals. But how does the rental process work, and is it even worth it? Some factors you'll want to consider before opting to rent a mower from Home Depot are the length of the job, the availability of equipment, and your budget. You can choose from push, self-propelled, and large deck self-propelled walk-behind mowers to rent, which vary in price.
You'll spend anywhere from $21 for four hours to $360 for a month on a self-push mower rental. The self-propelled and large deck units will cost even more for each rental period. Those hoping to get behind the wheel of a riding mower through Home Depot's equipment rental service are out of luck. Only the walk-behind models are available for rent.
You'll need to determine what kind of lawnmower you need
Home Depot offers several options for rental windows, from four hours to four weeks. These rental periods cover many scenarios, from cutting a small lawn in just a few hours to having the machine on hand for a month while another unit is being repaired at the shop. But, first and foremost, you need to know how long the job will take. If you want to lessen the physical toll of pushing the mower yourself, a self-propelled walk-behind mower is also available at $32 per 4 hours, $45 per day, $180 per week, and $540 per month.
If this is a new lawn to you, and you've never cut the grass before, there is a handy tool by InchCalculator.com called lawn mowing calculator. This online tool utilizes the cutting deck width of the mower, your walking speed, and the total acreage, if applicable, to estimate mowing time. For example, a basic push mower with a 20-inch cut, walking at 3 mph, would take approximately 1 hour and 50 minutes to cut 1 acre of grass. Remember that this estimate doesn't account for uneven terrain or cutting around obstructions like kid's playsets or lawn furniture.
Your availability and choices may vary
One of the challenges you might run into with a Home Depot rental is that somebody already beat you to it. The massive home improvement store only has so many mowers for rent at any time, and you might need to work hard to track one down.
Fortunately, Home Depot allows you to check specific stores online for available rental units. If you see a mower available at your local store, you can reserve it online and schedule a pick-up and drop-off up to a month in advance. If you notice zero mowers available for rent, you can check surrounding locations and hopefully find an available unit not too far away.
While renting a mower seems like a hassle-free option, you do need to plan further ahead by ensuring you have a unit reserved and ready when you need it. You also may not always get a choice in terms of the type of mower. If there isn't a cheaper self-pushing mower available, but you notice your Home Depot has a large 30-inch self-propelled unit that's more expensive, you'll have to prioritize availability over your wallet. Since Home Depot doesn't specify the details online, out of the major lawn mower brands, you may end up with one of the worst-ranked choices.