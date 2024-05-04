6 Electric Buggies That Look Like A Total Blast To Drive

Cars are great when you're sticking to the road, but when it comes time to journey off the beaten path or onto the beach, nothing drives quite like a buggy. Now, with the advent of electric buggies, the popular vehicle has gotten a major modern makeover.

What draws people to electric buggies is the sheer joy of driving them. They provide a raw, unfiltered experience that's increasingly rare in modern vehicles. The open design of buggies, often without doors or a fixed roof, was and is famous for connecting the driver to the environment in a way few vehicles can. Now that the electric powertrains are here, they add to this experience by being super quiet, too.

When we picked the six coolest electric buggies, we didn't just look at what you can buy today. We also looked at discontinued models and even some that are just ideas for the future. Here are some electric buggies that look really fun to drive.