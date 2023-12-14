Electric Truck Company Nikola's Founder Is Facing Over 10 Years In Prison: Here's Why

Troubled electric car maker Nikola has more than just financial woes staring at it. Just over a year after former CEO Trevor Milton was convicted of fraud, prosecutors have now demanded a prison term of up to 11 years for the disgraced executive. Milton was found guilty of two counts of wire fraud and one count of securities fraud following misleading comments he made about the company's business. "Trevor Milton lied to Nikola's investors — over and over and over again. That's fraud, plain and simple," attorney Damian Williams said last year. When the sentence was pronounced, Milton faced prison prospects of up to 25 years, assuming he was convicted on all four charges against him.

Milton started the company in 2014, focusing on electric trucks with the ambition to take on heavyweights like Tesla in the segment. The Nikola chief is accused of lying to investors, a pattern that allegedly began in 2019, a year before the company went public and Milton became a billionaire in the process. The company has faced tumultuous times ever since Milton's ouster in 2020 over rumors of fraud. "The focus should be on the company and its world-changing mission, not me," Milton said after the leadership change. Towards the end of 2021, the SEC ordered Nikola to cough up $125 million for defrauding investors. In a span of around a year leading up to 2023, Nikola had endured three CEO shuffles, highlighting deep troubles at the company.