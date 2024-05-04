Who Makes Harbor Freight's Scaffolding & How Much Does It Cost?

Whenever you have to perform some kind of repair or home improvement task on the walls or ceiling of your home, you're often confronted with an unfortunate realization: You're not quite as tall as you thought you were. Even if you were the height of a basketball player, the high points of your living room are always a bit higher up than you initially realized, and far too high to safely reach just by standing on your tiptoes. This kind of situation necessitates some form of assistive platform such as a step-stool or a ladder, though if you're working on a really in-depth task and need some extra space to store things like tools or paint cans, a narrow step-stool won't cut it.

For solutions to your elevation-related concerns, stop by your local Harbor Freight hardware store. In addition to helpful tools that will save the day when painting or performing other high-up jobs, you can actually purchase a full set of scaffolding able to lift both you and your tools up into the air. What brand manufactures this handy scaffolding, though, and how much would owning such a thing run you?