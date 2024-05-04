Perovskite Solar Cells: What Are They & How Do They Work?

Modern consumer solar technology offers quite a bit of variety, from standard panel designs with silicon materials to thin-film alternatives made of cadmium. So, what's all this about perovskite solar cells? Do we really need another kind of solar to decide on?

Despite sounding like a made-up word that Fenton Crackshell might exclaim before turning into Gizmoduck, perovskite solar cells are real and show a lot of promise. In basic terms, perovskite solar cells are just what they sound like; they are solar cells made using perovskites instead of the more commonly used silicon materials found in most photovoltaic solar energy systems. In this instance, "perovskites" is a blanket term applied to a variety of materials, specifically because of their structural likeness to the mineral perovskite.

Functionally, perovskite solar panels aren't that different from other thin-film solar panels. When incorporated into a solar cell structure, these perovskites convert photons into electricity. That electricity can then be channeled into batteries for storage or directly into certain devices, and so on. Perovskites have been a part of solar research for over a decade, with a wide range of elements and element combinations being explored in order to better refine the technology. The aim is to increase efficiency and reduce potential environmental impacts. With enough time and refinement, perovskite solar panels could theoretically replace current solar technology.