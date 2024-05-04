What Speed Are Harbor Freight's Utility Trailers Rated For?
Harbor Freight is one of the go-to brands for home improvement construction supplies, woodworking hobbies, and even auto mechanic tools. However, if you need to move large, bulky objects frequently and you're looking for a trailer, did you know that Harbor Freight offers trailers, too?
Aside from moving tools and equipment, you can use Harbor Freight's Haul Master line of utility trailers for just about anything. Whether you have a business delivering large products to your customers, or are planning to move your house across the country, these trailers will help you get the job done.
Harbor Freight offers three utility trailers you can attach to your vehicle: the small 1,090-lb capacity 40-1/2 x 48-inch model, the foldable 1,195-lb capacity 48-5/8 x 96-1/4-inch foldable trailer, and the Super Duty 1,720-lb capacity 48 x 96-inch folding trailer. These trailers are more than enough for you to transport everything you need, especially if you are off-grid and need to bring additional tools to live comfortably.
Highway speeds are a no-no with the Harbor Freight Utility Trailer
While these trailers are relatively affordable and can bring everything you need, you must always consider road safety whenever you use them. So, after loading your gear and equipment on the trailers, don't forget to secure them with ratchet straps like the ones from Harbor Freight to ensure they don't fly off while you're on the freeway. Once everything is tied down and you're ready to go, don't forget to set a speed limit reminder on your wheel, as these trailers can't go as fast as you want. According to their manuals, all Harbor Freight Haul Master utility trailers have a 45-mph speed limit.
This speed limit is in place to avoid placing unnecessary stress on the trailers. It also helps reduce the chance of instability or trailer sway, as these are more likely to happen at higher speeds. You should also avoid jerky driving, as sudden stops and starts could make your trailer slip and slide, or worse, could even cause a jackknife that could lead to an accident.
Trailers are a handy way of moving many things simultaneously, but you should always be careful when driving with them. Always stick to the speed limit and drive smoothly; that way, you and your gear will reach your destination safely and securely.