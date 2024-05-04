What Speed Are Harbor Freight's Utility Trailers Rated For?

Harbor Freight is one of the go-to brands for home improvement construction supplies, woodworking hobbies, and even auto mechanic tools. However, if you need to move large, bulky objects frequently and you're looking for a trailer, did you know that Harbor Freight offers trailers, too?

Aside from moving tools and equipment, you can use Harbor Freight's Haul Master line of utility trailers for just about anything. Whether you have a business delivering large products to your customers, or are planning to move your house across the country, these trailers will help you get the job done.

Harbor Freight offers three utility trailers you can attach to your vehicle: the small 1,090-lb capacity 40-1/2 x 48-inch model, the foldable 1,195-lb capacity 48-5/8 x 96-1/4-inch foldable trailer, and the Super Duty 1,720-lb capacity 48 x 96-inch folding trailer. These trailers are more than enough for you to transport everything you need, especially if you are off-grid and need to bring additional tools to live comfortably.