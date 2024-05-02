Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Vs Ninja 650: Which Is Faster?

If speed is what you're looking for in a bike, the Ninja 650 and ZX-4R, along with the ZX-4RR, might be on your radar, and they're evenly matched when it comes to top speed in the U.S. The Ninja 650 boasts a 649cc engine, while the ZX-4R and ZX-4RR are equipped with the same 399cc power plant, but that doesn't tell the whole story. The Ninja 650 is heavier, with a curb weight of 423.4 lbs (421.2 for a non-ABS model), compared to 414.5 lbs for both the ZX-4RR and ZX-4R. A 10 pound difference might not seem like much, but it matters when maxing out the bike's performance.

On an airport runway, the ZX-4RR tops out at 131 mph, according to a test by RevZilla, and the same result was shown in Kawasaki's video. The Ninja 650 can also reach that 131 mph mark, according to Top Speed. While the two bikes hit the same top speed in the U.S., this isn't the case everywhere.

The ZX-4RR should be capable of more, and internationally, it is, with videos showing the bike hitting 150 mph thanks to its 76.4 horsepower output and 15,000 RPM redline. Unfortunately, the version available in Canada and the U.S. is hobbled with a mere 56 hp and 11,500 RPM.