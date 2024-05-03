S54 Vs. S58 - What's The Difference Between These BMW Engines?

Because these S engines were an offshoot of other engines, you may think that the S54 would simply be the high-performance version of the M54 engine that was also released in the year 2000. However, that is only partially true. In terms of name, that is exactly what it was, but in its build, the two were quite different. Instead, the S54 took its cues from the previous iteration of the S engine, the S50, which was in production from 1992 to 2000.

The S54 was made with a cast iron block, instead of the aluminum block of the M54, and featured a bore and stroke of 3.4 in. by 3.6 in, resulting in 3.2L of displacement, compared to the largest 3.0L variant of the M54. The standard issue S54 was called the S54B32 and was able to generate up to 338 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque, which was anywhere from 17 to 56 hp more than the old S50. This would be the engine you would put in most passenger BMWs, like the E46 M3 or E85 Z4 M Roadster.

BMW also created the S54B32HP variation of the engine, which indicates that this was the high-performance version and was only available in 2003 BMW E46 M3 CSL. This engine upped the power to 355 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque, but it also weighed less due to elements like using a MAP sensor instead of a MAF one and making the intake out of carbon fiber.

[Featured image by Hatsukari715 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]