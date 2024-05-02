Everything You Need To Know About Ryobi Pole Hedge Trimmers Before You Buy

With all the similarities between the two pole hedge trimmers, why would you even bother opting for the more expensive one? There are two reasons to consider the 40V pole hedge trimmer. The first is that you're already invested in the 40V battery line. Purchasing the trimmer and battery from the 18V line may end up costing than the one that fits the battery you already have.

With that being said, if you're just starting out and want to figure out which Ryobi battery line would work better for you, it's worth comparing how many tools comprise each line. The 18V line has over 300 tools that can be used, while the 40V line only has 85+.

Despite the smaller lineup that can use them, the more expensive 40V batteries do last longer than the 18V batteries. On the pole hedge trimmers, the 18V 2.0 Ah battery goes for 33 minutes, while the 40V 2.0 Ah battery will last 60 minutes.

Another factor to consider is the weight. Oddly enough, the 18V is heavier at 8.25 lbs, while the 40V is 7.8 lbs, but those are the weights without the batteries attached. Ryobi does not specify the weight of its batteries. However, in reviews for the 40V tool, customers have stated that it is a bit top-heavy and can cause some arm exhaustion. Lastly, another difference is the pole extension length. The 18V can go up to 9'4" while the 40V extensions up to only eight feet. In the end, it's up to you which version works best for your needs.