Arduino Mega PWM Pins Explained: What Are They?

PWM pins are generally used in controlling output devices in Arduino projects. To send a PWM value to a PWM-capable pin like the Mega's D9, the easiest and most common way is by using the analogWrite() function. This function takes in the pin number and any value from 0 to 255. For instance, to set a motor connected to D11 to only 25% speed, the function should be written as analogWrite(11, 64), where 11 is the pin number and 64, the value, is a fourth of 255. With this, the motor will maintain a 25% speed until you send another analogWrite() function with a different value or call a digitalWrite() or digitalRead() on pin D11.

However, in most codes with the analogWrite() function, you won't typically see the value written as a fixed number. Instead, it's periodically changed using two ways. One is using an analog input like a potentiometer. In this case, the analogWrite() value is dependent on the value read from the input. This analog input reading, however, ranges from 0 to 1023 and has to be converted to an acceptable value for analogWrite(). That's done by simply dividing the input value into four as seen in this basic example code or by using the map() function, as you can see in this Analog In, Out Serial sample sketch.

The second way to periodically change your analogWrite() value is with the for loop. This doesn't require any analog input, and the PWM change is done via code. With the for loop, you start with an initial value and then increase/decrease it by a certain number, say three or ten. The for loop then goes through all the numbers from that initial number to the maximum value you set.