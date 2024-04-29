Everything You Need To Know About Makita's Model 9404 Belt Sander Before You Buy
Belt sanders are useful tools for both DIY and professional projects, from furniture making to floor installation. If you're looking to add a belt sander to your collection, it's important to purchase from a reputable brand, and Makita has a history of producing quality tools. One worth considering is Makita's Model 9404 Belt Sander. This versatile appliance combines powerful performance with user-friendly features, making it a good choice for carpenters, deck builders, general contractors, and even hobbyists.
Its robust motor is capable of swiftly sanding wood and removing paint and rust from metal surfaces. That said, the 9404 belt sander is not a cheap product, so you'll need to evaluate whether its features and benefits adequately suit your needs before you purchase it. To help you make an informed decision, we've explored the specifications, potential downsides, and customer ratings for the Makita Model 9404 Belt Sander below. Keep in mind that Makita carries multiple sanders as part of its lineup, so you're likely to find one that fits your needs, even if you decide against the Model 9404.
Features and specs worth knowing
Makita's Model 9404 belt sander is designed with an 8.8 AMP motor that drives a 4" x 24" belt at speeds ranging from 690 to 1,440 ft./min. Additionally, the variable speed control dial helps you adjust the belt's speed based on the nature of the task at hand. So, for instance, if you're trying to remove hard material quickly, a higher speed setting can help. However, if you need to remove paint from the surface, a low speed is ideal since you don't want the paint to overheat and stick to the sander.
This belt sander is also comfortable for extended durations, thanks to its low noise output of 84 dB. In comparison, many other handheld belt sanders have a noise output above 92 dB, which can be challenging. Another highlight of the 9404 is its user-friendly design, which includes a long power cord that gives you enough room to move around your work area, a lightweight 10.3 lb. construction that helps reduce user fatigue, and an auto-tracking belt system to limit the frequency of manual adjustments. Sanding materials down can result in plenty of mess, but the dust bag that comes with this product helps trap a good amount of debris, keeping the air around you free of particles and your workspace cleaner.
Disadvantages of the model
While there's no denying that Makita has a history of building dependable tools, it's important to be aware of the 9404 belt sander's place in the market before you invest in it. A notable downside of this product is that it comes at a higher price point than comparable belt sanders available. For instance, the 9404 costs $299 on Amazon. In comparison, a Wen 10 AMP 4" x 24" Variable Speed Belt Sander costs only $76.85 and is highly rated by customers. If you're a hobbyist or intend to use the belt sander only rarely, you could save money by purchasing a slightly less expensive option. Also, keep in mind that Makita carries several tools that won't break the bank, so another more affordable option may be more suitable.
Furthermore, while the 9404 has an 8.8 AMP motor that delivers fairly decent power, the Makita 9403 4" x 24" Belt Sander has an 11 AMP motor and might be a better option for you if you're looking to do plenty of heavy-duty sanding. Also, the 9404 isn't a cordless model. While corded power tools have a longer run time, they're not as portable, given that you can only use them if there's a power outlet in the vicinity.
Where can you buy the product
If you've decided that Makita's Model 9404 Belt Sander suits your requirements, you can purchase it online or offline. If you'd like to inspect the product physically, you can find this belt sander in most Home Depot stores. If you want to purchase it online, you can find it on Amazon for $299. On the Amazon platform, this product has received an average user rating of 4.7 out of 5 and multiple five-star reviews. Additionally, customers have noted that they like its ergonomic design and dust collection system.
The tool is also available on The Home Depot website, but it costs $369. It's well-received by Home Depot customers, as evidenced by the user score of 4.8 out of 5 and the 92% recommendation rate. If you purchase this belt sander through The Home Depot website, you can have it delivered to your address or get it shipped it to a local store and pick it up. The tool is also available for purchase on Acme Tools for $369, and you get free shipping.