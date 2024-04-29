Everything You Need To Know About Makita's Model 9404 Belt Sander Before You Buy

Belt sanders are useful tools for both DIY and professional projects, from furniture making to floor installation. If you're looking to add a belt sander to your collection, it's important to purchase from a reputable brand, and Makita has a history of producing quality tools. One worth considering is Makita's Model 9404 Belt Sander. This versatile appliance combines powerful performance with user-friendly features, making it a good choice for carpenters, deck builders, general contractors, and even hobbyists.

Its robust motor is capable of swiftly sanding wood and removing paint and rust from metal surfaces. That said, the 9404 belt sander is not a cheap product, so you'll need to evaluate whether its features and benefits adequately suit your needs before you purchase it. To help you make an informed decision, we've explored the specifications, potential downsides, and customer ratings for the Makita Model 9404 Belt Sander below. Keep in mind that Makita carries multiple sanders as part of its lineup, so you're likely to find one that fits your needs, even if you decide against the Model 9404.