How To Create A GIF In Microsoft Clipchamp

Microsoft Clipchamp is available on both Windows 10 and 11. It comes pre-installed on Windows 11, so if you're on that OS version, you automatically get the desktop app. All you have to do is open it from the Start menu, sign in with your Microsoft account, and you're good to go. If, however, you're running Windows 10, there's an extra step: downloading Clipchamp from the Microsoft Store on your computer. It's also important to keep in mind that to run the Clipchamp desktop app without a hitch, you need at least 8GB of RAM.

Another way to access Clipchamp from your computer — regardless of the operating system, is via its browser-based video editor. This, however, only works on Chromium-based browsers, such as Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Opera. Make sure you have your browsers updated to the latest versions to avoid issues down the road. To access Clipchamp from your browser, visit app.clipchamp.com and sign in or create an account using Microsoft, Google, or another email address. If you like switching between the desktop and browser versions, you won't have any problems using either interface, as they're similar.

Away from the desktop, Clipchamp offers a mobile app for iOS too (unfortunately for Android users, Microsoft is yet to release a version for you). Just download it from the App Store, and sign in or create an account. The interface is naturally different from the computer versions, but it's quite intuitive and easy to navigate.

In this guide, we'll be outlining the steps of making a GIF using Clipchamp on a PC.