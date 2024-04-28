5 Of The Cheapest Trucks Chevrolet Ever Made

Over the years, pickup trucks have evolved from being seen as work vehicles to symbols of luxury, and their price tags reflect this. For example, a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 regular cab with rear-wheel drive is listed at an MSRP of $42,075. This truck includes no fancy trim add-ons, just a few enhancements like a spray-on bed liner and V8 engine. Prices are climbing for new trucks, as the average pickup sold for $59,000 in 2022, according to Kelly Blue Book. Is the culprit solely inflation, or did pickups used to be more affordable?

Chevrolet has made several trucks over the decades, and even adjusted for inflation, some examples remain reasonably priced. Among the most inexpensive are models not sold in the U.S., but in countries like Mexico, Brazil, and Columbia. From the 1940s all the way up to today, the following trucks were some of the most wallet-friendly options, adjusted for inflation.