5 Of The Cheapest Trucks Chevrolet Ever Made
Over the years, pickup trucks have evolved from being seen as work vehicles to symbols of luxury, and their price tags reflect this. For example, a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 regular cab with rear-wheel drive is listed at an MSRP of $42,075. This truck includes no fancy trim add-ons, just a few enhancements like a spray-on bed liner and V8 engine. Prices are climbing for new trucks, as the average pickup sold for $59,000 in 2022, according to Kelly Blue Book. Is the culprit solely inflation, or did pickups used to be more affordable?
Chevrolet has made several trucks over the decades, and even adjusted for inflation, some examples remain reasonably priced. Among the most inexpensive are models not sold in the U.S., but in countries like Mexico, Brazil, and Columbia. From the 1940s all the way up to today, the following trucks were some of the most wallet-friendly options, adjusted for inflation.
1941 AK 1/2 Ton
Chevrolet made the light-duty AK pickup from 1941 through 1947. This model came equipped with an inline-six engine that could produce up to 91 horsepower and 174 foot-pounds of torque. Chevrolet had enhanced the performance of the AK from previous truck models, and it featured large curved fenders, similar to the automaker's cars of the time. One of the notable visual details of this Chevrolet series is the wood slats that make up the truck bed floor. The AK series was popular during the '40s and capitalized on combining the functionality and convenience of a car and truck in one vehicle.
When the 1941 AK appeared on dealership lots, the asking price was $600 — or $12,748 in today's currency, which is easily a bargain in comparison to modern pickups. However, restored models of these classic two-door trucks go for prices over $28,000, with collectors and enthusiasts eager to own a piece of pickup truck history.
2020 Chevrolet Tornado (Mexico)
If you've never heard of the Tornado, you're not alone — at least here in the U.S. Originally designed as a Chevrolet Montana, the Tornado's first and second generation models were sold under that name exclusively in Mexico — thanks to the existing Pontiac Montana being sold in North America at the time. This compact pickup comes equipped with a 1.8L 4-cylinder engine that can generate a modest 105 horsepower with 119-pound feet of torque. While obviously not on the same performance level as Chevrolet full-size trucks, the Tornado retains the functionality of a pickup, while remaining nimbler in its smaller form factor and better for tight urban streets.
For only 245,900 pesos — which converts to around $11,819 — you could purchase this small truck in 2020. Adjusted for inflation, the Chevrolet Tornado would sell for $14,263 today. Chevrolet discontinued the Tornado, with the last year of production being 2020, but had been offering it since around 2012. Interestingly, the automaker chose not to offer the Tornado (or Montanas in general) in the States, even if there could have been a market for it. For comparison, Chevy's smallest U.S. truck is the 2024 Colorado at approximately 212 inches long, whereas the 2020 Tornado is only 177 inches.
1972 Chevrolet LUV
During a tumultuous time in automotive history, just before the oil crisis — when emissions standards sharply increased — Chevrolet debuted the LUV. The compact LUV pickup is clearly inspired by the trucks Japanese manufacturers were selling at the time. The LUV stands for "Light Utility Vehicle," and has a 1.8L 4-cylinder engine. With a smaller engine, the LUV couldn't handle the more rugged tasks of a full-size truck, but was more fuel efficient. LUV buyers got 75 horsepower and 88-pound feet of torque, which wasn't all that impressive. However, the little truck did achieve over 32 miles per gallon on the highway, saving drivers money at the pump.
Not only was the LUV more efficient in terms of fuel economy, but it was also fairly inexpensive. In 1972, you could drive a new LUV off the Chevrolet lot for just $2,196. Adjusted for inflation, the LUV would cost $15,477 today, which is a far cry from the cost of a new 2024 Chevy Colorado (Chevy's smallest truck), which starts at $29,500. Fondly remembered, the LUV is the classic mini-truck we wish Chevrolet would bring back.
1985 Chevy S-10
After Chevrolet's LUV was discontinued in the early 1980s, it was replaced by the S-10. The S-10 was also a smaller truck, but not nearly to the degree that the LUV was. At 178 inches, the S-10 was almost five inches longer than the LUV, and one inch wider. The cab had enough room for three people, and the truck included a modest-sized rear bed. The 1985 S-10 Standard came equipped with a 1.9L 4-cylinder engine that could produce 92 horsepower.
In 1985, the standard S-10 sold for $5,990 — just $17,387 in today's money, adjusted for inflation. Due to the S-10's smaller body style, the hot rod community has taken to this classic truck, among others. Instead of the original 1.9L 4-cylinder engine, enthusiasts have swapped in things like a 383 cubic-inch small block V8, for example. This engine swap has pushed performance up to 600 horsepower, which is even more impressive due to the S-10's light weight.
2024 Chevrolet Montana (Brazil)
The newer Chevrolet Montana is another compact and sporty truck withheld from the U.S. market, but has been a successful model for South America. The Montana features a 1.2L three-cylinder engine that offers 132 horsepower, has a hauling capability of 3,000 pounds, and can safely tow up to 3,500 payloads. The Montana also offers modern features like an 8-inch touchscreen reminiscent of what was available in the 2022 Silverado.
In USD, the 2024 Chevrolet Montana is only $22,725. This price aligns with Chevy's competition, such as the 2024 Ford Maverick at $23,815 and the 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz at $26,900. Popularity for compact trucks has risen, with an increase of 12.4 million units in 2023, according to Statista. It's possible that Chevrolet could decide to bring Montana to the U.S., but so far, it remains a compact truck exclusively for South Americans in Columbia and Brazil. There is also a 2024 Chevy Montana RS pickup truck version, which makes some truck buyers stateside envious.