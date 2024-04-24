Your Phone Could Soon Snitch On You For Consuming Drugs

Smartphones are nothing short of digital saviors, but from a privacy and legal perspective, they are nothing short of a nightmare. The latest development, courtesy of experts at the Grenoble Alpes University Hospital in France, is a mixed bag for law enforcement officials and party-going drug aficionados. The team has detailed a swab testing technique that needs a simple dry swab rub on a smartphone to detect various kinds of drugs. Moreover, the solution is rather versatile as it not only finds traces of substance where the phone was directly involved as a surface but also through sweat and sebum remnants that contain chemical traces from drugs already in the body systems.

To test the efficacy of their method, the team began with an anonymous questionnaire among people who consumed recreational drugs at separate techno and trance-themed music events in France. The phones of the participants were subsequently subjected to the dry swab method for collecting surface samples. The swabs were then analyzed for chemical traces using liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry methods.

Out of the 122 swabs that the rest of the team collected, they were able to detect the presence of drugs with an accuracy just above 88%, while the method's sensitivity reached as high as 97.2%. Notably, aside from being cost-effective, the method is deemed convenient for all parties involved and doesn't require any intensive specialized training when it comes to collecting samples.