This Health Company Created An App That Detects COVID-19

The company claims the test takes less than 30 seconds to perform and shows results without any environmental hazard from the biowaste generated by other forms of tests. ResApp also has the potential to bypass a significant amount of logistical costs and hassles generally associated with traditional tests.

Medical researchers are still grappling to find quick — but more importantly, trusty — ways to detect COVID-19. The two most common methods used to detect the presence of COVID-19 in patients today are the rapid antigen test (RAT) and a process known as real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR).

The RAT test detects antigens in a person's nasal cavity – COVID-19 self-test kits use the RAT method. Using RT-PCR is not quite as swift as the simpler RAT method, but with a more extensive test comes greater accuracy. RT-PCR tests a sample for specific genetic markers of COVID-19, giving health officials and patients a clear-as-possible reading of whether treatment will be necessary. According to ResApp Health Limited, testing using their app showed sensitivity that "exceeds the real-world measured sensitivity of rapid antigen tests."

"The combination of high sensitivity and 80% specificity results in 8 out of 10 people without COVID-19 being correctly screened as negative and not requiring a follow-on rapid antigen or PCR test," said a ResApp Health Limited representative in a statement.