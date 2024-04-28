SR20DET Vs. SR20VE - What's The Difference Between These Nissan Engines?

From 1989 to 2002, Nissan had a line of engines that powered many of the vehicles it produced called the SR series, which was short for Street Race. These engines weren't particularly large or powerhouses by any means, but these inline-four engines were able to satisfy those looking for a Nissan sedan or station wagon for over a decade. The SR series had many different variations available over the years, covering a variety of different sizes and features. Among the Nissan SR engines were the SR20DET and SR20VE.

Even though the two engines have incredibly similar names, have the same engine displacement, and share basic commonalities due to being in the same engine line, each engine has its own thing going. They each occupy their own era in Nissan's SR lifespan and are able to fulfill unique needs that the other engine may not. Let's break down the details of these two sister engines to determine just how divergent these seemingly similar machines are.

[Image by XVR 7785 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]