Everything To Know About 'United Engine' Rebuilt Auto & Truck Engines
People in the market for a rebuilt engine might have come across United Engine as an option. The company claims to offer the best prices with the fastest delivery, so it's a good place to buy an engine from. United Engine ships across the United States and Australia, so if you find something that catches your eye, there should be no issues getting your hands on it.
The company carries engines for all vehicles, ranging from Ford and GM to Honda and Nissan. If the catalog of engines doesn't have what you're looking for, United Engine says it will build what you need. Since an engine costs thousands, rolling the dice with something rebuilt or refurbished might be daunting. United Engine, however, remanufactures engines.
Remanufactured engines are designed to be as close as possible to the original engine, often using the original blueprints. While they might be less risky than a rebuilt engine, you still run the risk of having problems with a used engine. United Engine offers a wide range of protections that help give you peace of mind when buying an engine. You're not covered forever, but it should be ample time to find out if you will have problems.
United Engine has you covered
Once you order your engine, United Engine automatically applies the limited warranty – one of the things you want a used engine to have. Diesel engines are covered for 90 days, or 3,000 miles if that comes first. Long block engines have the lengthiest warranty of 12 months or 12,000 miles. Short blocks come with a three-month warranty or 4,000 miles. None of the warranties cover labor, but you're instead only covered for the parts needed for a fix.
United Engines has been around since 1978 and has grown into a reputable engine seller. The company says it only uses the best parts, and the engines should be treated like you received a brand-new one. This means you should be able to get good mileage out of anything you order, and if something fails within the warranty window, you're able to get a replacement. The warranty offers no refunds, but you'll be given store credit.
Motor homes, boats, and transmissions are all covered under various warranties, so anything you buy from the company comes with some type of protection. Engines come with the longest warranty, but you'll have to double-check it — an important step when buying remanufactured engines — to get your exact coverage, as each kind comes with a different type.