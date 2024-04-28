Here's How Engineers Use Plasma To Make Real-Life Lightsabers

Children all over the world wanted lightsabers at one point or another in their lives, and when toy lightsabers first hit the shelves, fans rushed to buy one. And as dangerous as a real-life lightsaber would be for the average person to own, you would be hard-pressed to find someone who would turn one down today.

Now, the lightsaber is gradually becoming less of an object from science fiction and more of a reality. A few people from around the world have had the same idea of bringing this iconic sci-fi weapon to life, with most of them using one substance to do it: Plasma. In the most basic terms, plasma is superheated gas. It occurs naturally in both lightning and the sun, but is also used to create computer chips and neon lights. As the Plasma Science and Fusion Center at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology explains, plasma is "so hot that the electrons are ripped away from the atoms forming an ionized gas." Real-life retractable lightsabers create plasma by combining liquid propane gas and oxygen gas with a lot of heat.