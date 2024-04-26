How Much HP Does A C6 Corvette With A LS7 Engine Have & Why Were They Discontinued?

For years, Chevrolet has kept the Corvette on the cutting edge of publicly available performance innovation. The C6 Corvette was no exception. Introduced in 2005, with its new 6.0-liter LS2 producing 400 horsepower, a 50 horsepower gain over the outgoing C5 Corvette. A year later, Chevrolet brought back the Z06 option for the 2006 Corvette after discontinuing it with the end of the C5 Corvette production.

Chevrolet first offered the Z06 option for the 1963 Corvette as a Special Equipment Package that included a host of race-ready upgrades, such as a fuel-injected 360-horsepower L84 V8, oversized brakes, and improved suspension components. Forty-three years later, the 2006 Corvette Z06 still provided the same level of cutting-edge race-ready technology.

The 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 not only featured a six-speed manual transmission and an aluminum frame instead of the standard Corvette's steel version, it also debuted with the all-new 427 cubic inch LS7, arguably one of the best engines ever made.