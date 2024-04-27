This New Robotic Transporter Could Be A Gamechanger For Infantry Units

One of the more difficult aspects of being in the infantry is that you have to perform missions while carrying heavy gear and supplies on your back. With long deployments in the field, this can often result in exhaustion upon arrival, as well as rendering the soldier less mobile. But an unmanned ground vehicle in testing could shoulder a bit of that load. It's essentially the robotic version of a mule but with more features and less braying.

Called the squad multipurpose equipment transport (SMET), the vehicle is intended to transport heavy gear, as well as do things a mule certainly can't do, like provide mobile electrical charging, and occasionally add firepower for small units. Infantry troops often carry somewhere in the range of 60 to 120 pounds, and the idea is that at least some of that will be shouldered by a transport like the Arion-SMET, a six-wheeled electric vehicle that can carry 1,200 pounds.