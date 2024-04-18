DJI's New Solar Panel And Power Stations Aren't Just For Charging Drone Batteries

DJI Sciences and Technologies makes a variety of different tech, but it's primarily known as a drone manufacturer. The company has been making and selling commercial unmanned vehicles for years now, with a majority of them focusing on mounting and stability so that they can provide expert-quality aerial videography. We liked the DJI Avata 2 drone so much that we gave it a perfect 10/10 in our review when it launched last year.

The company does make a lot of other products too, though. It makes professional-oriented cameras like the DJI Ronin and portable ones like the DJI Osmo Pocket 3, but it also makes some really interesting accessory tech.

The company has recently announced that it is making a solar panel system and two new portable power stations. It would be natural to assume that these new products are designed specifically to work in concert with the company's drones. While they certainly serve this purpose, their utility doesn't end there.

DJI broke down the specs in the recent press release, and it's clear that this new tech has capabilities that go well beyond keeping drones in the air.