Purple Planets, Not Green Ones, May Be Key To The Search For Alien Life

Science fiction films have shaped our collective imagination into believing that any planet harboring extra-terrestrial life would look like a lush green utopia, somewhat like Earth. But fresh research suggests that we should keep an eye on planets that look purple, instead of green, in our search for extra-terrestrial life.

"Purple bacteria can thrive under a wide range of conditions, making it one of the primary contenders for life that could dominate a variety of worlds," explains Lígia Fonseca Coelho, author of a remarkable paper that was just published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society Letters. The paper, titled "Purple is the New Green: Biopigments and Spectra of Earth-like Purple Worlds," discusses methods and reasons to search for purple bacteria on distant planets.

The reason behind the optimism is the survival aptitude of these bacterial lifeforms, specifically the purple non-sulfur bacteria (PNSB) and purple sulfur bacteria (PSB). These aren't as sensitive to external factors like darkness, oxygen availability, or temperature as regular plants are. That versatility is due to their biological pigments, which can harvest light energy across different wavelengths, instead of relying solely on radiation in the visible range.