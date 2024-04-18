This New Mustang Feature Turns Your Gauge Cluster Back To 1968, Here's How To Get It
Fresh off the announcement of a 60th anniversary retro Mustang, Ford has shipped a new throwback experience for 2024 Mustang owners. A recent software update has provided customers with a new heritage-inspired gauge cluster. Hundreds of classic Mustang gauge clusters inspired this cluster's design, evoking the feeling of an old-school Mustang instrument panel.
The left side of the digital cluster features a circular RPM meter. On the opposite side of the cluster is the miles-per-hour gauge, which sports the same iconic circular style found in old-school Ford models. Both gauges imitate the polished metal of the 1967-1968 Mustangs, with their chrome render wraps that help make them look like the real deal. The gauges feature old-school red needles and the classic Mustang font to evoke even more nostalgia.
Ford doesn't completely send customers back in time, though. The new 2024 Ford Mustang dashboard still provides drivers with useful information when the Heritage Gauge Cluster is activated. Customers can still glance at the screen to see their tire pressure, the vehicle's compass direction, and what driving mode is in use. If you own a 2024 Mustang, such as the impressive 2024 Ford Mustang GT Premium, and can't find the Heritage Gauge Cluster option, read on to learn how to snag the update.
How to get and activate the new cluster
The new throwback digital cluster has already rolled to Mustang customers via an over-the-air update. You should already have access to the feature if automatic updates are enabled in your vehicle. If you don't, you must tweak some settings in your Mustang's infotainment settings menu. Not only is it nice to receive automatic updates for fun features like the new cluster, but it is also important for receiving important security updates and performance improvements.
Here's how to turn on automatic updates:
- On your Mustang's infotainment screen, tap the Home button at the top left.
- Tap the Settings icon at the top right-hand corner of the screen.
- Scroll all the way to the right and tap Software Updates.
- Toggle on Automatic Updates if it is disabled.
- Select Recurring Update Schedule from the same menu.
- You can select when you want automatic updates to download and install on this screen.
Now that the update is installed, follow these instructions to activate the new cluster:
- Tap the home button at the top left corner of your screen.
- Select Features on the far-right sidebar.
- Tap My Mustang (you can also access the My Mustang screen by pressing the dedicated My Mustang button in the center console with the Mustang logo on it).
- Select Cluster Theme at the bottom of the menu.
- Scroll and tap the Heritage Guage Cluster.