This New Mustang Feature Turns Your Gauge Cluster Back To 1968, Here's How To Get It

Fresh off the announcement of a 60th anniversary retro Mustang, Ford has shipped a new throwback experience for 2024 Mustang owners. A recent software update has provided customers with a new heritage-inspired gauge cluster. Hundreds of classic Mustang gauge clusters inspired this cluster's design, evoking the feeling of an old-school Mustang instrument panel.

The left side of the digital cluster features a circular RPM meter. On the opposite side of the cluster is the miles-per-hour gauge, which sports the same iconic circular style found in old-school Ford models. Both gauges imitate the polished metal of the 1967-1968 Mustangs, with their chrome render wraps that help make them look like the real deal. The gauges feature old-school red needles and the classic Mustang font to evoke even more nostalgia.

Ford doesn't completely send customers back in time, though. The new 2024 Ford Mustang dashboard still provides drivers with useful information when the Heritage Gauge Cluster is activated. Customers can still glance at the screen to see their tire pressure, the vehicle's compass direction, and what driving mode is in use. If you own a 2024 Mustang, such as the impressive 2024 Ford Mustang GT Premium, and can't find the Heritage Gauge Cluster option, read on to learn how to snag the update.