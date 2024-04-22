How To Troubleshoot Phone Not Casting To TCL Smart TV

There is no shortage of affordable TV brands between Hisense, Vizio, Insignia, and TCL. TCL manufactures smart TVs as either a Roku or Google TV variant, designed to provide a smooth streaming experience. Smart TVs, in general, elevate the viewing experience with many apps that let you watch what you want on demand, thanks to their ability to connect to the internet.

One of the fun features of these smart TVs is the ability to cast media from your phone to the TV, allowing others to enjoy videos and streams alongside you without huddling around a handheld device. As advanced as technology has gotten over the years — allowing phones, tablets, computers, and TVs to work together — there continue to be little hiccups that prevent a smooth experience between all of these devices.

Casting to your TCL smart TV doesn't always work without a hitch. You might be met with a blank screen or the media shows up on your phone, but not on the TV. Sometimes it's because of the phone, while other times it's the TV's fault. There are a few troubleshooting steps worth trying in order to fix the issue.