Pontiac Trans Am Y82 Vs Y88: What's The Difference?

Pontiac was a brand that experienced some impressive successes over the decades, but ultimately suffered from declining sales and stopped production in 2010. Fans of the classic muscle car era will remember Pontiac's significant contributions in the form of the Trans Am and GTO Judge, among others. Following the implementation of stricter emissions requirements in the U.S., the potent performance power of muscle cars started to wane in the 1970s.

However, Pontiac found a clever way to move more units in the late 1970s without leaning on performance power as a selling point. After the surprise Hollywood hit "Smokey and the Bandit," starring Burt Reynolds, the Trans Am featured in the film became a must-have car among much of the public. Several interesting facts about Smokey And The Bandit's Iconic Pontiac Trans Am shed more light on this unique car.

The special edition Y82 included the "Bandit" visual design and was offered for two years starting in 1976. It wasn't the only special edition, though. There were also the Y81, Y84, and Y88 models, each offering something unique. The Y88 was only made in 1978 and swapped the predominantly black Y82 paint for a shiny gold. But that wasn't the only difference between the Y82 and the Y88.