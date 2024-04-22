Harbor Freight's Semi Vs. Full-Trash Pumps: What's The Difference & Who Makes Them?
The main difference between a semi-trash pump and a full-trash pump is the size of debris it can manage. Semi-trash filters often have smaller intakes, while full-trash pumps often have a larger intake, allowing them to take in larger debris while pumping water. Figuring out what type of trash pump is best for you is important because while a full-trash pump can do the job of a semi-trash pump, they are often considerably more expensive. A full-trash pump can be overkill if you plan on only pumping out a body of water with small debris, like an outdoor pool.
In addition to its wide range of must-have home improvement tools, Harbor Freight offers a selection of full and semi-trash pumps from Predator. All Predator pumps featured on the Harbor Freight website have at least a 4-out-of-5-star rating, so there's likely a Predator trash pump offered by Harbor Freight that's perfect for you.
3-inch 301cc Gasoline Engine Full-Trash Water Pump
This water pump from Predator features the biggest intake capacity available on Harbor Freight, but it doesn't come cheap. Outside of Harbor Freight season sales, you'll need to shell out $899.99 for the pump. At that price you get a 3-inch intake and discharge ports that can intake spherical solids up to 1-1/4 inches in diameter. Predator notes that the sizable intake and outtake port makes the device a solid choice for those pumping in areas with sludge, mud, sand, or rocks.
The 3 in. 301cc pump can transfer up to 23,000 gallons per hour. It has a head lift at 0 flow of 88 feet, letting it lift water from low reservoirs. Both the engine and pump are isolation mounted to minimize vibrations during use. The pump is durable with its double-cast iron volute and impeller. It also has an aluminum pump housing and steel frame caps. To prevent losing bolts, the pump has a swing-out design that keeps the user from having to remove the bolts entirely when clearing jams. However, these features come with heft. The product weighs 136 pounds, so don't expect to be carrying this device around for long stretches.
The 3-inch 301cc Gasoline Engine Full-Trash Water Pump has a 4.4 out of 5-star rating on the Harbor Freight website. Owners noted that it works for professional purposes in addition to home swimming pools. The most frequent praise given to the device was that it is powerful and fast.
3-inch 212cc Gasoline Engine Semi-Trash Water Pump
This semi-trash water pump also has a 3-inch intake/discharge port. However, it can only pass soft solids up to 3/4 inches in diameter. Predator claims the device is a good choice for irrigation, draining pools, or removing groundwater on a job site. Its flow rate is 290 gallons per minute, which translates to 17,400 gallons an hour. This makes it slower than full-trash pump options.
The pump has a head lift at 0 flow of 85 feet, making it three feet shorter than what the full-trash pump offers. Its housing material is also different, sporting aluminum alloy rather than aluminum. Notably, it is significantly lighter than the full-trash pump at 77.5 pounds.
Predator's $349.99 3-inch 212cc Gasoline Engine Semi-Trash Water Pump boasts a 4.5 out of 5-star rating, with 93% of customers recommending the product. Customers were impressed with the price, power, and ease of use. One user noted that they run a pool renovation company, and it has become their go-to device. Multiple customers also mentioned that the device performs well on ponds.
2-inch 212cc Gasoline Engine Semi-Trash Water Pump
The final trash water pump offered by Predator has the lowest intake capacity. It has a two-inch inlet and discharge that can pass soft solids up to 5/8 inches in diameter. Despite this, Predator still claims that it can work for draining clear and muddy water in pools and job site groundwater. It is also said to work for irrigation, albeit if the solids do not exceed the two-inch inlet.
Powered by a 212cc 4-stroke overhead valve gas engine, the pump transfers water up to 158 gallons per minute or 9,840 gallons per hour. This makes it 7,920 gallons per hour slower than this list's other semi-trash water pump. Among the Predator trash pumps, this one weighs the least at 52.8 pounds. Harbor Freight also offers a wheel kit for $44.99 to make the device easier to lug around. It also features a low oil alert system and recoil start.
This pump sells for $289.99 on the Harbor Freight website. It has the highest recommendation rate of any pump on this list, at 95%, with a 4.7 out of 5-star rating. Customers noted that the device is strong enough for light use in ponds or pools despite its comparably low price tag. Many reviewers were also impressed by how light the product was, noting that it allowed them to take to and from destinates without an issue.