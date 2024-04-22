Harbor Freight's Semi Vs. Full-Trash Pumps: What's The Difference & Who Makes Them?

This water pump from Predator features the biggest intake capacity available on Harbor Freight, but it doesn't come cheap. Outside of Harbor Freight season sales, you'll need to shell out $899.99 for the pump. At that price you get a 3-inch intake and discharge ports that can intake spherical solids up to 1-1/4 inches in diameter. Predator notes that the sizable intake and outtake port makes the device a solid choice for those pumping in areas with sludge, mud, sand, or rocks.

The 3 in. 301cc pump can transfer up to 23,000 gallons per hour. It has a head lift at 0 flow of 88 feet, letting it lift water from low reservoirs. Both the engine and pump are isolation mounted to minimize vibrations during use. The pump is durable with its double-cast iron volute and impeller. It also has an aluminum pump housing and steel frame caps. To prevent losing bolts, the pump has a swing-out design that keeps the user from having to remove the bolts entirely when clearing jams. However, these features come with heft. The product weighs 136 pounds, so don't expect to be carrying this device around for long stretches.

The 3-inch 301cc Gasoline Engine Full-Trash Water Pump has a 4.4 out of 5-star rating on the Harbor Freight website. Owners noted that it works for professional purposes in addition to home swimming pools. The most frequent praise given to the device was that it is powerful and fast.