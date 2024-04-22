How To Use Your iPhone As A Raspberry Pi Monitor

Imagine this — you're packing for a week-long trip to the mountains and realize that while there, you need to finish up some work you can only do on a desktop. Unfortunately, you can no longer squeeze a laptop in your bag, and you're also not too keen on bringing an expensive device in the rugged outdoors. In that case, the best alternative is to pack a Raspberry Pi instead.

It's compact but powerful and can pretty much handle most tasks normally done on a Windows or Mac computer. You just need to connect some Raspberry Pi accessories like a monitor, keyboard, and mouse to your board, and you're all set. However, you can't just lug around a standard desktop monitor to use with your Pi. You can go for other portable options like the official seven-inch touch display, but if you really want to pack as light as possible, there's an even smaller monitor you can use: your iPhone. Software-wise, this setup only requires three apps: the Raspberry Pi Imager, Termius, and RealVNC Viewer. We'll walk you through the step-by-step of how to use your iPhone as a monitor for your Raspberry Pi.