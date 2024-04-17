YouTube Outage Takes Down Home, Shorts, And Subscriptions

The internet's second most popular website is experiencing a partial outage that, at best, has taken down the platform's Subscriptions feed. Users who attempt to view the feed of videos from channels they subscribe to report experiencing one of a few different issues, the most common of which appears to be a message stating that their watch history has been disabled.

Users who are able to get the feed to load say that they're unable to get the videos to play. In our own tests, SlashGear encountered both issues: a perpetually-spinning loading animation on videos from the Subscriptions feed when accessed on Android, and the watch history notice when accessing YouTube on desktop.

SlashGear

The issue also appears to be impacting both the Home and Shorts feeds for some users who report seeing the same watch history message displayed in the Subscriptions feed. Other sections of the website and mobile app remain accessible, however. At the time of writing, videos are displayed like usual within the Trending, Music, Shopping, News, Gaming, and other similar feeds. During our testing, we were able to play videos accessed through those specific categories without issue. The reason for the outage is unknown at this time.