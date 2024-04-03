Apple Outage Hit App Store, Apple TV, Music, Arcade, Podcasts, And More

Only hours after a brief outage took out multiple Meta services and platforms (not to be confused with the outage from a couple of weeks ago), Apple reported its own issues involving major aspects of its ecosystem, particularly the App Store. Late in the day on April 3, 2024, many Apple users received a "Cannot Connect" message upon trying to open the App Store, as well as the message, "Something went wrong. Please try again." Unlike Meta, which has a status page for only some business products, Apple transparently shows the status for all of its services on its official Apple Support website.

According to that website, at the time of the outage, Apple's App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Books, Audiobooks, Apple Sports, the Mac App Store, and Apple Podcasts were inaccessible, while the Apple School Manager tool, Apple Business Manager, and Apple Business Essentials were all listed as experiencing an "issue." At the time of writing, Apple has not released a statement on what caused the issue.