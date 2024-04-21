Everything To Know About SEGA's Shadow The Hedgehog Motorcycle

During uncertain times in human history, the sweet call of nostalgia can induce a calming effect for people looking to heal their inner child, especially when it comes to video games. After all, video games represent both the joy of childhood and the feeling of simpler times. While it isn't surprising that companies with strong IPs like SEGA are bringing out the big guns with their Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, which has been around since 1991, it's a welcomed change that they're choosing to hero unexpected characters in interesting ways, like Shadow the Hedgehog.

Shadow the Hedgehog is back with Classic and Modern Sonic in SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS, coming Autumn 2024! pic.twitter.com/jQXWQGkyLZ — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) January 31, 2024

Despite his villain-coded color palette of black with streaks of red, plus a dark, mysterious personality to match, Shadow is a beloved character in the Sonic universe due to his complex backstory and character development. With the upcoming "Sonic X Shadow Generations" video game set to release in the fall of 2024, SEGA announced a surprising but relevant marketing tactic: a Shadow-inspired motorcycle. Bound to spike the interest of not just seasoned gamers but also younger audiences hearing about Shadow for the first time, here's what we know about it so far.