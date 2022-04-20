Sonic Origins Remasters Four Sega Classics That Started It All

Good news for fans of retro games — Sonic the Hedgehog is back, and it's back in style. Sega has just announced the upcoming release of Sonic Origins, a game that contains four remastered games in one package: Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. Set to arrive on a wide array of platforms starting June 23, 2022, Sonic Origins delivers all of the nostalgia in a neatly refreshed singular title complete with some new additions to make the comeback even sweeter. June 23 is a strategic date in the franchise, as the first game was released on June 23, 1991. This makes Sonic Origins a present for the protagonist's 31st birthday.

SEGA's own Sonic the Hedgehog announced the return in a fun and colorful YouTube video as well as on Twitter. All the information about the upcoming game can also be found on the official website. Whether you've played the original Sonics yourself or you've never even heard of them, it's an opinion shared by many that these games are real classics, and many older gamers have a lot of nostalgia for the fierce little hedgehog and his friends. That would explain why a second Sonic movie was released earlier this year.

The game will be available on all kinds of consoles as well as the PC, including PlayStation 5 and 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, Steam, the Epic Games Store, and lastly, Nintendo Switch — although that one is marked with a "coming soon." SEGA has already re-released older Sonic games on some platforms, such as the classic Sonic the Hedgehog on the Nintendo Switch, but the new bundle comes with four different titles, extra animations, and both Classic and Anniversary modes. Pre-orders are already open, and ordering early gets you access to some bonus content.