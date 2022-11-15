Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Overview Trailer Preps Us For This Week's Big Launch
We're just days away from the big launch of "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet," and the hype is certainly real. To make sure the excitement only grows, Nintendo of America shared an action-packed overview trailer that delivers five and a half minutes of footage from the games, highlighting some of their most interesting features. Here's what we know about what's coming to the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.
"Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" marks an entry into the next generation of Pokémon games, and it certainly takes that next step in a bold manner. Borrowing the open-world style from the recent (and successful) "Pokémon Legends Arceus," the game seems larger than ever, adding freedom that some previous titles lacked. It also introduces something many players have been requesting for years — multiplayer gameplay. The trailer shows that off in pretty cool ways, expressing that you can play with up to three other players, adding up to a total of four. Co-op play will be available both through local wireless and online play, and to engage in online features, you'll need a Nintendo Switch Online membership.
While we've seen many trailers of the upcoming games, this one is perhaps the most complete of them all. It's vibrant, bright, and fast-paced, and it does a great job showing off the new art. Let's dive in deeper into what else we were able to glean from the new Pokémon trailer.
Everything is all shiny and new
"Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" takes a spin on the usual plotline that we've all played through in the previous generations, although the premise is still similar. Instead of being a Pokémon trainer setting off on an adventure to collect gym badges, the player starts out as a student enrolled at a Pokémon academy in the new region of Paldea. You'll be battling fellow students, and your greatest enemy might just be a group of troublemakers that interfere with the school, this time called Team Star.
The trailer also shows off how each game's legendary Pokemon, Miraidon and Koraidon, can help the player by seemingly replacing a whole lot of hidden machines (HMs) that were used in previous games. The player can be seen both riding and flying on the legendary beast, exploring tall mountains and vast plains alike. In addition, we're once again introduced to the upcoming starters: Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly, as well as the pig-like Lechonk, a puppy made out of dough (Fidough), and underwater beast-like Cetitan.
Lastly, the trailer pays a great deal of attention to the concept of Terastallization. Terastallization can be performed by all Pokemon, and some of them will change their type when they do it. Players will be able to participate in multiplayer raid battles, much like in "Pokemon Sword and Shield," in order to defeat and capture these terestallized 'mons. Make sure to steer clear of spoilers if you don't want to learn more, because apparently the game has already been leaked and screenshots are being posted online ahead of the release.