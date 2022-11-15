Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Overview Trailer Preps Us For This Week's Big Launch

We're just days away from the big launch of "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet," and the hype is certainly real. To make sure the excitement only grows, Nintendo of America shared an action-packed overview trailer that delivers five and a half minutes of footage from the games, highlighting some of their most interesting features. Here's what we know about what's coming to the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.

"Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" marks an entry into the next generation of Pokémon games, and it certainly takes that next step in a bold manner. Borrowing the open-world style from the recent (and successful) "Pokémon Legends Arceus," the game seems larger than ever, adding freedom that some previous titles lacked. It also introduces something many players have been requesting for years — multiplayer gameplay. The trailer shows that off in pretty cool ways, expressing that you can play with up to three other players, adding up to a total of four. Co-op play will be available both through local wireless and online play, and to engage in online features, you'll need a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

While we've seen many trailers of the upcoming games, this one is perhaps the most complete of them all. It's vibrant, bright, and fast-paced, and it does a great job showing off the new art. Let's dive in deeper into what else we were able to glean from the new Pokémon trailer.